Alleged street race ends in crash

A central Dunedin street race between a pair of teenage drivers ended when one of the vehicles flipped on to its roof, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said at 2am on Sunday the pair decided to race along Cumberland St South from Queens Gardens towards Andersons Bay Rd.

The 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were changing lanes multiple times, he said.

"As a result when [the woman] got to the corner at the end of the straight on Andersons Bay Rd, the vehicle began to skid.

"It then lost control, mounted the kerb hitting a light pole and flipped, landing on its roof before coming to a stop," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man stopped following the crash and both drivers were arrested and charged with dangerous driving and operating a vehicle in a race.

No injuries were reported.

Both will appear in court on Thursday.

Just fifteen minutes earlier, also on Cumberland St, a 17-year-old driver was pulled over with nine people jammed into the vehicle.

Snr Sgt Bond said that when police stopped the Ford Focus, the driver said he was helping out his mates.

He was issued with an infringement notice for carrying unsafe passengers and educated on the reasons why he should not overload a vehicle.

