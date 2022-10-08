Another year in prison, specialist rehabilitation for sex offender

Regan Burrell has been in prison since 2019 after sexually abusing girls as young as 12. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A violent sex offender will remain behind bars for at least another year so he can undergo specialist rehabilitation.

Regan Philip Burrell (22) is serving a combined sentence of six years four months’ imprisonment at the Otago Corrections Facility, and a psychological report put him at high risk of sexual reoffending.

He was declined parole at a hearing last month and there was discussion over his possible transfer to another prison to complete a specific sex-offender programme.

The three victims of Burrell’s sex offences were aged 12 and 13 at the time.

He contacted them online and convinced them to meet him, where he performed sex acts on them.

The third girl only met up with Burrell because he repeatedly made threats about distributing her nude photos to her friends and family.

He repeated the blackmail five times, the court heard at the 2019 sentencing.

While behind bars in August that year, Burrell was awaiting dinner in his cell when he called out to another inmate who he regarded as a "snitch".

Burrell had earlier filled a one-litre container with boiling water.

When the man came to the hatch through which the meals were passed, the defendant poured the water over his face and right arm.

Burrell then grabbed a cup of tea from another inmate and threw that at the man too, telling him it was "only the start of things".

The victim was taken to Dunedin Hospital where he was diagnosed with second-degree burns.

Because of the attack, Burrell had spent time in maximum security, the Parole Board heard.

He had since taken "a more positive pathway" and was classed as a low-medium security prisoner, panel convener Neville Trendle said.

Work with a psychologist had been ongoing and Burrell was said to be "responding" to the intervention.

"It is clear to the board that a significant and intensive period of rehabilitation is necessary to reduce his risk of reoffending," Mr Trendle said.

Burrell will appear again before the Parole Board by September next year. His sentence end date is November 2024.