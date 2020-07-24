Armed man attempts robbery

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are appealing for information after the incident at BP in Princes St just after 9pm on Wednesday.
A man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded cash.
A staff member at the premises deployed a fog cannon, causing the man to retreat to his vehicle and flee from the scene, police said.
No cash was taken during the incident.
A police car was at the scene yesterday morning.
