Friday, 24 July 2020

Armed man attempts robbery

    By Daisy Hudson
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    A man armed with a knife demanded cash from a Dunedin petrol station, before fleeing after a fog cannon was set off.

    Police are appealing for information after the incident at BP in Princes St just after 9pm on Wednesday.

    A man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded cash.

    A staff member at the premises deployed a fog cannon, causing the man to retreat to his vehicle and flee from the scene, police said.

    No cash was taken during the incident.

    A police car was at the scene yesterday morning.

     - Police 105 or Crimestoppers 0800555-111.

