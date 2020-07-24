Armed man attempts robbery

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A man armed with a knife demanded cash from a Dunedin petrol station, before fleeing after a fog cannon was set off.

Police are appealing for information after the incident at BP in Princes St just after 9pm on Wednesday.

A man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded cash.

A staff member at the premises deployed a fog cannon, causing the man to retreat to his vehicle and flee from the scene, police said.

No cash was taken during the incident.

A police car was at the scene yesterday morning.

