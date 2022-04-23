Saturday, 23 April 2022

Armed police arrest man in central Dunedin

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Armed police arrested a man after they were called to reports of someone acting suspiciously at a central Dunedin address this afternoon.

    A witness said he saw two police officers, a man and a woman dressed in normal uniforms, holding rifles at the intersection of Hope and Stafford Sts, about 4.40pm.

    They were yelling "drop it, drop it, show your hands where we can see them" at a man.

    He was then detained and driven away.

    A police spokeswoman said they received reports of an individual acting suspiciously.

    They located a person of interest and detained them, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter