Armed police arrest man in central Dunedin

Armed police arrested a man after they were called to reports of someone acting suspiciously at a central Dunedin address this afternoon.



A witness said he saw two police officers, a man and a woman dressed in normal uniforms, holding rifles at the intersection of Hope and Stafford Sts, about 4.40pm.

They were yelling "drop it, drop it, show your hands where we can see them" at a man.

He was then detained and driven away.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of an individual acting suspiciously.

They located a person of interest and detained them, the spokeswoman said.

