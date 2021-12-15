Arrest after aggressive 'rant' at central city bank

A man was arrested after becoming aggressive towards staff and breaking equipment in a central city bank yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Kiwibank Moray Place in central Dunedin at 10am.

A 26-year-old man went into the bank to make a withdrawal, but as staff were processing his request, ''for some unknown reason he took offence at the female staff members and became verbally abusive''.

Snr Sgt Bond said that during his "rant", the man hit a perspex barrier on the top of the counter. The barrier broke and hit one of the staff in the face.

He was located shortly after in the Octagon and arrested for wilful damage and assault.