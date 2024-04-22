Arrest after armed raid in Halfway Bush

A man arrested during an armed raid by police in Dunedin this morning has been charged with committing a burglary with a weapon.

An Otago Daily Times reader said he noticed armed police with a megaphone surrounding a house in Ashmore St, Halfway Bush.

He said he did not see anything but heard police call for the suspect to give himself up as "the house is surrounded by armed police".

A police spokesman said officers were executing a warrant to take a 25-year-old man into custody.

The man was due to appear in Dunedin District Court today facing a charge of committing a burglary with a weapon.