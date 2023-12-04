Arrest after car parked in middle of road

Photo: ODT files

An allegedly drunk man out for an early-morning drive parked his car in the middle of a Dunedin street, prompting a police callout.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Barr St in Kenmure at 3am yesterday after someone parked their car in the middle of the road.

A 37-year-old in the driver's seat was the only occupant.

He underwent testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 934 micrograms per litre of breath - nearly four times the legal limit, which is 250.

The man's licence was suspended and he was charged with driving under the influence. He will appear in the district court at a later date.

Snr Sgt Bond said police received multiple complaints on Sunday about the driving of a vehicle heading off the Southern Motorway.

At 5pm in Quarry Rd, police stopped the vehicle and a 42-year-old woman underwent breath-testing procedures.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 1196mcg - more than four times the legal limit. The woman then asked for a blood sample to be taken.

She was arrested for breaching bail conditions and driving while disqualified, and will appear in court today on those charges.

Shortly after, at 5.45pm, officers stopped a man who they say was using his cellphone while driving.

When stopped, the 44-year-old underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 508mcg.

It was his third offence so his licence was suspended for 28 days and he was charged with driving under the influence. He will appear in court at a later date

Crash into power pole

On Saturday at 8.30pm, officers on patrol watched a vehicle speed through the intersection between Macandrew Rd and King Edward St before crashing into another vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the 27-year-old man behind the wheel, but he sped off from the scene and fled down King Edward St, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Inquiries located the vehicle nearby in Baker St where it had crashed into a power pole.

Two people had fled the vehicle and police found an 18-year-old man shortly afterwards who admitted to being behind the wheel.

He underwent testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 382mcg.

He was charged with failure to stop for police, failing to stop to ascertain injury and driving under the influence.

He will appear in court December 7.

Meanwhile, at 2.05am on Saturday, police were alerted to a 27-year-old driving in the wrong direction down the one-way system in Cumberland St.

Police caught up with the man in Stuart St and breath-tested him. He recorded a breath alcohol level of 595mcg.

The man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and will appear in court at a later date.

