Arrest after refusal to provide blood sample for test

    A 48-year-old man was arrested by Dunedin Police this morning for failing to provide an evidential blood specimen, after being stopped for drink driving.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man was pursued by police in Crawford St, Dunedin, when officers observed a vehicle ‘‘swerving in its lane and running a red light’’ about 12.30am.

    The vehicle, with two occupants, stopped a short distance away in Cumberland St, near Queens Garden.

    Snr Sgt Bond said the 48-year-old driver claimed he had not consumed alcohol that evening, but in a passive breath test, he returned a ‘‘fail’’ result.

    ‘‘A subsequent breath screening test returned a result of over 400.

    ‘‘An evidential breath test was conducted roadside in the police vehicle.

    ‘‘However, the driver was belligerent, aggressive and unco-operative throughout, and refused to provide adequate breath samples.’’

    Snr Sgt Bond said the man was then requested to provide a blood specimen, but again he refused to co-operate.

    He was arrested, charged with refusing an officer’s request to give blood, and will appear in the Dunedin District Court on May 19.

