Attempted robbery at Fairfield takeaways

fairfield_store_1.jpg The Fairfield Store and Takeaways. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police are investigating the robbery or attempted robbery of a Fairfield takeaway outlet this evening.

A person working in the Fairfield Store and Takeaways in Main Rd was confronted by a female offender, understood to be holding a knife, who then quickly left the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

No-one was hurt and there was no damage. The incident was reported at 8.50pm, and it was initially "not clear what or if any thing was taken'', and there may have been some delay in reporting the incident.

Further details, including the nature of any weapon, or a detailed description of the offender were not immediately available.