Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Carrying air rifle draws armed response

    By Oscar Francis
    A man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm after being spotted carrying an air rifle down a busy street in South Dunedin.

    A police spokesman said they received reports of a man carrying a firearm on Andersons Bay Rd around 12:20pm today.

    Officers responded, armed with firearms as a precaution, and located two men and an air rifle.

    A 23 year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying and possessing a firearm.

    He will appear in Dunedin District Court next Thursday, the spokesman said.

    No injuries were reported in the incident.

     

