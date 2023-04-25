Carrying air rifle draws armed response

A man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm after being spotted carrying an air rifle down a busy street in South Dunedin.

A police spokesman said they received reports of a man carrying a firearm on Andersons Bay Rd around 12:20pm today.

Officers responded, armed with firearms as a precaution, and located two men and an air rifle.

A 23 year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying and possessing a firearm.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court next Thursday, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.