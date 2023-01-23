Caught speeding in dad's BMW

A Dunedin teenager has been referred to Youth Aid after caught speeding in his father’s BMW, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a 16-year-old man driving at 125kmh in an 80kmh zone of the urban motorway in Caversham Valley Rd (State Highway 1) about 10.30pm on Friday.

The teen explained he was speeding because he got confused between miles and kilometres per hour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

His licence has been suspended.

