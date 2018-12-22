Child pornographer sent videos to police

Ian Wilson (61) distributed child sexual abuse material featuring girls as young as 8. Photo: Rob Kidd

A man was caught out trading child pornography when he unwittingly sent videos to an undercover police officer, a court has heard.

Ian Neil Wilson (61), of Edievale, originally pleaded not guilty to distributing objectionable publications but eventually folded and admitted the offending.

Yesterday, he appeared in the Dunedin District Court, where he was sentenced to four months' home detention.

The Online Child Exploitation across New Zealand (OCEANZ) police unit works on the front line, investigating material being traded on the internet.

One of its staff homed in on Wilson in December last year, using a ''Peer 2 Peer'' sharing network.

Such technology was ''frequently used across the internet ... to share an array of files including child exploitation material'', a police summary said.

Wilson, using a programme called ''Shareaza'', was approached by the undercover officer.

Over the course of five hours on December 12, 2017, he sent them seven illegal files featuring children being abused.

Three of the videos were described in court documents, to give a flavour of Wilson's offending.

Many of the details are too distasteful for publication.

One of the files claimed to feature ''Ukrainian preteens'' and each offensive video involved girls as young as 8, the court heard.

While there was a likelihood of incarceration, defence counsel John Westgate said his client had ''learned his lesson'' and the court could impose a community-based sentence confident he would not reoffend.

''You are not going to see him back in court ... He's got the message,'' Mr Westgate said.

''He didn't realise how serious this was. He certainly realises how seriously the court takes it now.''

Judge John Macdonald noted Wilson's most recent convictions had been 38 years ago.

The sentence he imposed must deter both the defendant and the entire community from engaging in such acts, he said, and must denounce the man's conduct.

Home detention, the judge said, was the appropriate outcome.

He also imposed six months of post-detention conditions, meaning it was an ''effective 10-month sentence''.

Police prosecutor Stewart Sluis requested Wilson be placed on the Child Sex Offender Register.

Registration was only automatic if imprisonment was imposed.

However, Judge Macdonald said placing Wilson under its stringent terms was unnecessary.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz