Cops break up rowdy teens partying in Caversham

A large group of rowdy teenagers had their playground party in Caversham shutdown by police.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the youths were drinking at a park in Thorn St on Saturday night before being broken up by police.

There were between 60 to 80 teenagers between the ages of 13 to 18, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

All but one of the youths dispersed. The remaining teenager was found intoxicated and taken home by police.