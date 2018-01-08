Cruise sexual assault accused granted bail

A cruise ship passenger accused of sexually violating a woman aboard a vessel bound for Dunedin has been granted bail.

Australian national Elias Azzi (23) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning facing the charge, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

According to court documents, the alleged sexual assault took place between Tauranga and Dunedin on January 3.

The New South Wales-based demolition worker was allowed bail by Judge Michael Crosbie this afternoon but must remain in a CBD hotel until his next court appearance on Friday.

Azzi was ordered to abstain for alcohol or drugs while on bail, to surrender his passport to police and to report to the central station today, Wednesday and Friday.

Judge Crosbie also ruled he was not to contact the complainant or four witnesses.

A 33-year-old man was arrested last month over another alleged sex attack related to a cruise ship docked in Dunedin.

He has been charged with rape and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection over the December 12 incident.

The defendant's court appearances have all been administratively adjourned thus far.

He is scheduled to appear again next week.