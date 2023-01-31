Dairy me! 12-year-old caught driving to shop

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
When Dunedin police pulled over a diminutive driver they discovered a 12-year-old boy behind the wheel, returning from a trip to the dairy.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers pulled over the boy in Brockville Rd about 6pm yesterday.
Officers discovered he was returning home from a trip to the dairy, Snr Sgt Bond said.
It was the youth’s height which aroused police suspicion, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The 12-year-old boy was forbidden to drive, taken home and referred to youth aid.
His family was known to police, Snr Sgt Bond said.