Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Dairy me! 12-year-old caught driving to shop

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    When Dunedin police pulled over a diminutive driver they discovered a 12-year-old boy behind the wheel, returning from a trip to the dairy.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers pulled over the boy in Brockville Rd about 6pm yesterday.

    Officers discovered he was returning home from a trip to the dairy, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    It was the youth’s height which aroused police suspicion, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The 12-year-old boy was forbidden to drive, taken home and referred to youth aid.

    His family was known to police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    \oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement