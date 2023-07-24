Donation jar taken from Dunedin dairy

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a donation jar from a Dunedin dairy.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to at Night ‘n Day Caversham about 7.45am on Saturday.

The donation jar contained $156.40.

Dunedin police located a 31-year-old man nearby and he was arrested and charged with theft.

The man appeared in court on Saturday and was set to appear again this morning.

Night ‘n Day Caversham declined to comment on the incident but did confirm the money was being raised for a charity.