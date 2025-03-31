Drink drivers try to evade checkpoints - police

Two men who allegedly tried to dodge police checkpoints in Dunedin over the weekend were tracked down by officers and both blew about four times the legal alcohol limit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a vehicle at a checkpoint in Cumberland St at 9.50pm on Friday.

The 33-year-old, seeing the breath testing checkpoint up ahead, fled, causing officers to scatter, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Later in the night, they located the man at his home address and officers had the man undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1105mcg — more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man was charged with drink driving and failure to remain stopped. He will appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man turned into the Dunedin Railway Station carpark in order to avoid a checkpoint in Castle St.

Police followed the man into the carpark and had him undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 934mcg — almost four times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

At 10pm at the Cumberland St checkpoint, another 24-year-old man also recorded a breath alcohol level of 934mcg.

Both men will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

