Driver 'didn't remember' crash into parked car

A Dunedin driver told police he did not remember crashing into a parked car.

Now, he will have to tell it to the court.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a minor crash in Magnet St between a Honda driven by 32-year-old and a parked Suzuki yesterday.

Police were notified because the driver of the Honda left the scene without exchanging his details with the other owner, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers located the Honda in Ravensbourne and spoke to the driver.

He did not recall the crash taking place and assumed that someone crashed into him while he was away from his car, Bond said.

The driver has been summonsed to court.