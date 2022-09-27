Driver more than twice legal limit had 3-year-old in car

A drunk driver caught in Mosgiel with a 3-year-old in the back seat of her car was more than twice the legal limit, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers stopped a woman who was driving along King St in Mosgiel about 9.30pm on Saturday.

The 44-year-old woman, who had a 3-year-old toddler in the back seat of her car, was then breath tested by police.

She recorded a breath alcohol reading of 575 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than double the legal limit of 250.

Snr Sgt Bond said police would likely be referring the incident to Oranga Tamariki, and the driver may face additional charges.

Inquiries are ongoing.