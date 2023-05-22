Drugs found in car after bong spotted

After seeing a bong during a vehicle stop, officers searched the car and found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police invoked a search warrant during a vehicle stop after seeing the bong in a car in South Rd about 3pm yesterday.

Officers found 128 grams of cannabis, 14 grams of methamphetamine, knives and other drug utensils belonging to three occupants, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The cannabis had an estimated street value of about $2000 and the methamphetamine about $5000, based on 2022 prices.

All three were arrested and a 37-year-old man will appear in court this morning in relation to possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon and drug utensils.

A 36-year-old man will appear in court this morning in relation to possession with intent to supply methamphetamine and possession of an offensive weapon and drug utensils.

A 27-year-old woman will appear in court in relation to possession with intent to supply methamphetamine, possession of a knife in a public place, attempting to leave a search without consent and failing to carry out obligations during a phone search.

Snr Sgt Bond said the woman refused to provide the password to her phone, which could contain information relevant to the investigation.

