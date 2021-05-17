Drunk woman punches staff member at Dunedin bar

A drunk woman turned to violence after being refused entry to a Dunedin bar on Friday night.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police were called late on Friday night after the 34-year-old woman punched a staff member at a Moray Pl bar.

The woman was extremely drunk when she tried to enter the bar and was asked to leave.

She refused and began to abuse other patrons.

After being asked to leave a second time the woman punched a 24-year-old staff member in the face.

The incident was still being investigated, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.