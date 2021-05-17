Monday, 17 May 2021

Drunk woman punches staff member at Dunedin bar

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A drunk woman turned to violence after being refused entry to a Dunedin bar on Friday night.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police were called late on Friday night after the 34-year-old woman punched a staff member at a Moray Pl bar. 

    The woman was extremely drunk when she tried to enter the bar and was asked to leave.

    She refused and began to abuse other patrons.

    After being asked to leave a second time the woman punched a 24-year-old staff member in the face.

    The incident was still being investigated, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    Dunedin