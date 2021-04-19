Monday, 19 April 2021

11.22 am

Drunkenly going Forth from Hyde by car regrettable

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A student on bail for drink driving was caught allegedly three times over the limit after driving friends home from Hyde St.

    The 20-year-old man had attended Saturday's Hyde St Party and was driving friends home to nearby Forth St, when he lost control while driving too fast. He crashed into three parked cars, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    He blew 725mcg.

    He had recently pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge, and was on bail.

    He was charged with breach of bail, dangerous driving, driving while suspended, and drink driving. 

