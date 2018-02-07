Dunedin deaths: Informants offered protection

The bodies of Anastasia Margaret Neve and David Ian Clarke were found inside the Wesley St property on January 22.

Investigators of last month's South Dunedin double homicide are now promising ''identity protection'' for anyone who comes forward with information, in a bid to boost their collection of evidence.

The bodies of Anastasia Margaret Neve (35) and David Ian Clarke (49) were found inside a Wesley St property on January 22, after it was set alight.

Southern Police District investigations manager Detective Inspector Steve Wood said evidence suggested they died before the fire started and police were treating the deaths as a double homicide.

The 46-year-old Dunedin man accused of burning down the house has been granted interim name suppression and was remanded in custody by consent until his next appearance later this month.

The man was known to the couple.

Det Insp Wood said no murder charges had been laid in the case yet, and investigators were continuing to work through ''a significant amount of information and inquiries'' in the complex case.

He said questions about the cause of death of the couple would not be answered.

''We will not be releasing details around the cause of death, and the proper forum for details around any potential evidence to be heard, is the court, not through media.

''The matter is sub-judice.''

Det Insp Wood said investigators had received information from members of the public that ``may have value'', and he encouraged those who may be reluctant in coming forward, to do so.

''We are able to protect their identity if necessary.''

