Dunedin police warnings over wanted men

Police have warned the public about two wanted men who may be at large in the Dunedin area.

Ariki Julian has a warrant for his arrest and is being sought by police.

He should not be approached by the public, police said.

Anaru Kaka also has a warrant for his arrest and should not be approached.

Both men may still be in the Dunedin area but have potentially travelled north, police said.

Anybody who sees the men is advised to contact police on 111.