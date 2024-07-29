Dunedin shoplifter's supermarket smorgasbord

Photo: Getty Images

Some may question the dietary choices of a 47-year-old man who has been arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of chocolates, earphones, soft drinks and meat from various Dunedin supermarkets.

But Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond declined to comment on the man’s lack of fruit and vegetables, and instead recommended people not steal food — ‘‘healthy or not’’.

The 47-year-old man was wanted for six shoplifting incidents around Dunedin in May and June this year, totalling $852.

Police located the man on Friday last week, at 6.45pm, and he was arrested and charged with four counts of shoplifting and of two burglary.

‘‘He had been taking chocolates, earphones, softdrinks and meat.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the man had been bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on August 1.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz