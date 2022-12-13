Early release for man who stabbed woman 14 times

Daryen Owens will probably be returned to prison if he uses alcohol, the Parole Board says. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A Dunedin man who stabbed a woman 14 times has been released with more than three years of his jail term remaining.

Daryen Leslie John Owens (49) was imprisoned for a decade for the attack on his ex-wife’s flatmate when he was sentenced on a charge of attempted murder in the High Court at Dunedin in 2017.

The Parole Board last month granted his release subject to an array of conditions which included him remaining in Southland and avoiding alcohol.

"As the Judge noted in sentencing, Mr Owens is very lucky not to be sitting in prison serving a life sentence for murder," panel convener Martha Coleman.

"The injuries caused by his violence were severe indeed and understandably his victim is very apprehensive about him being released from prison."

On February 7, 2016, the defendant turned up at Cutten St where his ex-partner was living with the victim.

Owens told his ex that the victim was ‘‘going to get a ... lesson she would never forget’’ and despite the warning she summoned her friend to the door. He accused the woman of ruining his life, then grabbed her by the throat and head-butted her before stabbing her in the shoulder.

The victim tried to escape but Owens stabbed her 13 more times, before leaving the address and warning his ex-wife not to call emergency services.

The woman suffered a lacerated liver, a punctured lung and injuries to her spine.

Owens had a "very good" report from Corrections staff but the Parole Board heard his health meant he was unable to work as he had been previously.

Despite nine months passing between hearings, he remained 10th on a wait list to see a psychologist.

Ms Coleman noted Owens had undertaken treatment for substance abuse as well as stopping violence and anger-management programmes more recently.

The Otago Corrections Facility prisoner told the board 90% of his crimes were alcohol-related and he claimed not to remember the stabbing incident.

"He said that he has learned what triggers him and he has learned some strategies to avoid what essentially has been a tendency to get involved in other people’s issues," said Ms Coleman.

"His plan is to attend AA meetings two or three times a week. He also said that he would will stay away from pubs and other licensed premises and not attend social events where alcohol will be present."

She urged Probation to take a zero-tolerance approach to alcohol use.

Should Owens be caught drinking, he should be recalled to prison to continue serving the sentence, Ms Coleman said.

Among his parole conditions were:

— To live at an address approved by Probation.

— Not to leave Southland.

— To submit to electronic monitoring.

— To attend any treatment as directed.

— To notify Probation of any changes in employment.

— Not to contact any victim.

— To notify Probation of changes in relationship status.

— Not to enter licensed premises.

— Not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz