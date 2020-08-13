Egg-nition source leads to warning for cannabis smokers

A pair of cannabis smokers got a knock on the door from police after their unusual way of lighting up resulted in Fire and Emergency NZ being called out.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said at 9.57am police were called to assist fire in attending a Highcliff Rd address.

A resident had heard smoke alarms going off at the next door house and called emergency services.

On arrival, it was revealed two 49-year-old men were the cause of the smoke, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"On attendance it was identified two comedi-hens had used part of an egg carton as ignition source to light a cannabis cone."

He said a piece of egg carton placed on an element caused smoke, which caused smoke alarms to sound.

There was no damage to the property, and the men were warned about their cannabis use.