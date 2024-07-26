Elderly man's phoned smashed in Dunedin road rage

A minor beachside crash spiralled into an alleged assault after a man pushed an elderly Dunedin motorist and smashed his phone.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received a report yesterday of a roadrage incident that sparked on Tuesday.

The report came from a 72-year-old man who told police he was driving along Portsmouth Dr at 2.40pm when another vehicle cut in front of him.

As a result, the pair had a minor crash.

The other vehicle sped off and the 72-year-old followed to get a picture of the numberplate.

The other driver pulled over and a man and woman got out of their car to confront the 72-year-old.

When the elderly man started to call police, the other man got angry, pushing the 72-year-old and hitting his phone out of his hand, causing it to break.

The pair then got back in their vehicle and drove off.

Inquiries were ongoing to determine what has happened, Snr Sgt Bond said.