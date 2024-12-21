Ex-All Black sent nude photos

Carl Hayman. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A former top sports star who threatened to post a woman’s naked photos online and bombarded her with a series of nude images can now be named as ex-All Black prop Carl Hayman.

Hayman, whose name suppression lapsed yesterday, was sentenced last month at a hearing where his abiding struggle with alcoholism, and the possible link that "demon" has to his rugby career, were discussed.

It was also found that due to his dementia diagnosis, there was a reduced moral culpability in his offending.

But the victim in the matter, who spoke to media following the sentencing, said it was about time Hayman dealt with his issues constructively.

"Whilst Carl wasn’t given a prison sentence, I hope this intensive supervision is adhered to and helps Carl address his behaviour," she said.

At the sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court, Hayman, who is suspected to suffer from the degenerative brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), was ordered to complete 18 months of intensive supervision and to pay the victim $3000 in emotional harm reparation.

He had pleaded guilty to three representative charges of posting an intimate visual recording without her consent.

Judge Tony Greig described the offending as psychological abuse and told Hayman: "I’ve marked the record with ‘final warning"’.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bourke said Hayman, by his admission, has had a long struggle with alcoholism.

Hayman played 45 tests for the All Blacks before abruptly ending his New Zealand rugby career after the 2007 World Cup.

He played over 300 games for Otago, the Highlanders, Newcastle and Toulon.

When sentencing Hayman, Judge Greig took a starting point of between four and six months imprisonment, leaving him to consider home detention before landing on intensive supervision.

"There is no reason why you should be punished harder than anyone else.

"And due to the issues I do accept you have with your dementia, there is, as Mr Bourke has pointed out, a reduced moral culpability."

Following the sentence, the victim, who was granted name suppression, told media she hoped the outcome empowered victims of abuse to come forward and have faith in the justice system.

The offending Hayman was sentenced on dates back to May when, on two occasions, he sent the victim several naked photos of herself that she had previously shared with him.

He told her to remember he had a lot of photos, that they were "worth a share", and threatened to post them to her social media accounts.

She asked him to stop and delete the images but he sent several more photos of her instead.

The messaging continued between June 5 and June 8 with Hayman sending photos on at least two more occasions.

The victim asked him again to delete the images and said what he was doing was inappropriate.

He said that she should not have shared the photos with him.

More recently, Hayman has spoken publicly on his dementia.

He released a book earlier this year detailing his rugby career and how his life has unravelled "in nightmarish fashion" since the diagnosis.

- By Tara Shaskey, PIJF court reporter