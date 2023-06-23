Fake dog-attack call ends in police assault

After calling emergency services to complain about a dog attacking people at a nearby park, a Dunedin woman assaulted attending police officers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 48-year-old already had a warrant for her arrest when she called police to her central Dunedin home at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

"There was no nearby park and no dog," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman took exception to being arrested for the prior warrant for another assault matter, and threw kicks and punches at officers when they attempted to restrain her.

She was arrested and will appear in the Dunedin District Court on charges of assaulting police, resisting police and indecent assault of a female police officer.

The police officers only sustained minor injuries, he said.

