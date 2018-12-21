Fears Dunedin beach unsafe for children after latest lewd act

Police search for a man seen ''masturbating in public" near St Clair beach. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A woman who saw a man performing a lewd act near St Clair beach in Dunedin this evening says the same man recently exposed himself to her daughter on the beach.

The man was not apprehended after a police manhunt, and the woman said she feared the popular beach was not safe for children while he remains at large.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were deployed to the area after the man was reported ''masturbating in public'' near Victoria Rd.

Several officers swooped on the area, scouring the the sports ground and dunes near the beach, but the man had apparently fled the scene before they arrived.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said her daughter had seen the same man acting inappropriately on the beach a few weeks ago.

She commended officers for their attentiveness with her daughter and thorough work after that incident.

But she remained worried the man would continue to perform lewd acts in the area.

"I'm very concerned about children coming to this beach.''

She described the man as being in his early 30s, about 5 foot 6 inches in height (1.68m), with black hair.

There have been a series of reports of men performing lewd acts in the area of St Kilda and St Clair beaches this year, as well as in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens.

Late last month, police converged on St Clair seeking a naked man who was exposing himself in the sand dunes, but he too was not apprehended.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.