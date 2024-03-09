Saturday, 9 March 2024

Five arrests following serious assault in Selwyn St

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Dunedin police have arrested and charged five people in relation to a serious assault in Selwyn Street on Saturday, March 2.

    A number of search warrants were executed around the Dunedin area yesterday resulting in the five arrests, Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said in a statement.

    Four adults and one youth will appear in the Dunedin Youth Court today, facing serious violence charges. 

    Four victims received medical treatment and are recovering from their injuries.

     

    Advertisement