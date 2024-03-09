Five arrests following serious assault in Selwyn St

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin police have arrested and charged five people in relation to a serious assault in Selwyn Street on Saturday, March 2.
A number of search warrants were executed around the Dunedin area yesterday resulting in the five arrests, Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said in a statement.
Four adults and one youth will appear in the Dunedin Youth Court today, facing serious violence charges.
Four victims received medical treatment and are recovering from their injuries.