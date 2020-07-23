Thursday, 23 July 2020

Fog foils armed robbery attempt at service station

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    An armed robbery attempt at a Dunedin petrol station was foiled last night when a fog cannon was set off.

    Police are appealing for information after the incident at BP on Princes St just after 9pm. 

    A man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded cash.

    A staff member deployed a fog cannon, causing the man to retreat to his vehicle and flee, police said.

    No cash was taken. 

    Anyone with information should contact police on 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter