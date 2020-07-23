Fog foils armed robbery attempt at service station

An armed robbery attempt at a Dunedin petrol station was foiled last night when a fog cannon was set off.

Police are appealing for information after the incident at BP on Princes St just after 9pm.

A man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded cash.

A staff member deployed a fog cannon, causing the man to retreat to his vehicle and flee, police said.

No cash was taken.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.