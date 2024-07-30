Former museum science educator named as sex abuser

Amadeo Enriquez Ballestero appeared in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon. Photo: Felicity Dear

A prominent former Dunedin science educator who sexually abused a boy over nearly three years can now be named.

Amadeo Enriquez Ballestero, 45, appeared in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon where he was sentenced to two and a-half years' jail.

The defendant, who was found with a cache of child-sex-abuse material when he was arrested, has had interim name suppression since charges were laid in November but today the court heard he would not pursue a permanent order.

Enriquez Ballestero was best known for his two decades of work at Otago Museum in what he called his “dream job” as a charismatic science communicator, performing explosive experiments for hordes of children.

He also taught at Dunedin schools, ran a space programme for teens and travelled to the Chatham Islands to do “outreach” science education.

His departure from the museum in January 2022 was marked by his trademark liquid nitrogen explosion and he was described as “brimming with enthusiasm, passionate about engaging children in science, and . . . just so much fun”.

At that stage, Enriquez Ballestero had been sexually abusing his young victim for a year.

Court documents outlined how the disgraced scientist gained the trust of the boy’s mother after forming a relationship with her son and frequently visiting their home.

While a charge of grooming against Enriquez Ballestero was dropped, the police summary detailed how he would contact the boy on social media and buy gifts for him.

Between January 2021 and September 2023, the defendant took the victim – often with others – on overnight trips around the South Island during which they would stay in rented accommodation.

On several trips to the Catlins, Enriquez Ballestero, wearing “baggy underwear”, would sleep in the same bed as the boy and spoon him.

The crimes also happened in the victim’s Dunedin home.

The court heard how Enriquez Ballestero would climb into bed with the boy in the early hours of the morning, embrace him, and on “numerous occasions” kissed his arms, wrists, head and bare feet.

On one occasion the brazen offending even took place while the victim’s friend slept nearby.

Enriquez Ballestero sucked the boy’s fingers before performing a more invasive sex act.

Then Otago Museum science presentation co-ordinator Amadeo Enriquez Ballestero emerges from a big cloud at the New Zealand International Science Festival’s Big Science Show in 2020. File photo

When police interviewed the defendant in November last year he admitted kissing, massaging and rubbing the boy’s feet against his face.

Enriquez Ballestero denied his actions were sexually motivated – but analysis of his electronic devices contradicted that.

Investigators found the man had recorded himself abusing the boy and along with that video were 195 other child-exploitation files.

Ten of them fell into the most serious category, featuring violations of children.

Today a statement by the victim explained how Enriquez Ballestero had become acquainted with his friend group and would communicate with them via Snapchat.

“His one rule was we could never call the police or talk to them or our parents,” the victim said.

The victim explained he was a quiet, introverted child and the defendant destroyed any confidence he had.

“You took my spark. . . I am so changed, so low, so dark. I battle daily to get my spark back and know who I am,” the boy said.

He described how he felt dirty after the offending and had “scrubbed his skin bloody” on multiple occasions.

The victim’s mother detailed the betrayal she felt after discovering Enriquez Ballestero’s crimes.

“I felt we were all working together for [the victim’s] best interest,” she said.

“This destroys my faith in myself. Why was I not more diligent in the care of my son?”

She said her son struggled to sleep as he was paranoid about being spied on and worried the defendant might come to their house.

Counsel Kristen Gray argued the initial motivation to have a relationship with the victim was not sexual but her client became “obsessed and infatuated with him”.

“Things obviously went very very awry and became very unhealthy and obviously criminal as well,” Ms Gray said.

She said home detention was a suitable punishment for the defendant, who she said was genuinely remorseful and committed to rehabilitation.

Enriquez Ballestero did 500 hours of volunteer work and paid the victim’s family $10,000 pending his sentence.

He was also seeing a psychologist to address his offending.

Crown prosecutor Marcail Brosnan said a discount for previous good character was inappropriate as his reputation and job allowed him to commit crimes without suspicion.

“He actively used his position to seek out adolescent males,” Ms Brosnan said.

Judge Gerard Lynch agreed imprisonment was appropriate but said no sentence could ever undo the harm the defendant caused.

“This is offending done in the dark. . . it is offending to be strongly denounced,” the judge said.

“Mr Enriquez Ballestero inserted himself into the victim's life, and really took on the role as some sort of father figure.”

The defendant was automatically registered as a child sex offender.

Enriquez Ballestero left Dunedin for Christchurch in 2022 to teach in a newly constructed science lab at Breens Intermediate School.

Board of Trustees chair Ryan Young said he was unaware of today’s sentencing and added: “this very unfortunate circumstance does not involve our school".