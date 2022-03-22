Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Gatecrasher accused of violence, abuse

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Dunedin police are searching for an 18-year-old man who gatecrashed a party, where he allegedly damaged property and racially abused and assaulted partygoers.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident happened early on Sunday, at a Gladstone Rd flat, in North East Valley.

    "An 18-year-old female called police after an 18-year-old male gatecrashed their party and was racist to party goers before being asked to leave.

    "He returned to the address and smashed a glass door.

    "He then assaulted a male at the party by punching him in the head with knuckle dusters."

    Snr Sgt Bond said the alleged offender was known to police and inquiries were being made to locate him.

    -- JOHN LEWIS

     

     

