Girls caught after crashing stolen car

Two girls driving a stolen car through Dunedin had their fun come to an abrupt end when they crashed into a wall.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the two female youths stole the Ford Mondeo from Bay View Rd this morning.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall in Claremont St, Maori Hill, about 4am.

Police attended and located the youths running from the scene a short distance away.

Both were arrested for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and would appear in court.