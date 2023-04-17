Glasses stomped on in bar assault: police

A bar patron in Dunedin who stepped in to prevent an assault was surrounded by a group and punched before his glasses were stomped on, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the group of seven men had been confronted by the duty manager at Zanzibar in George St for pushing over tables and chairs in the outdoor area.

The group then surrounded the duty manager, causing a customer to intervene. The man was then punched in the face and had his glasses stomped on the ground, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct at the bar about 11pm. He did not assault the customer.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the other men involved.

