Jury retires in injured baby case

Photo: ODT files

The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a prominent sportsman accused of breaking a baby's ribs.

The man, whose name is suppressed, is accused of injuring with reckless disregard, with an alternative charge of assault in a family relationship.

Judge David Robinson summed up the case on Monday morning after the three week-long trial in the Dunedin District Court.

The Crown alleges the man lost patience with the unsettled baby in 2023, squeezing him and breaking more than a dozen of his ribs and his collarbone.

Defence lawyer Anne Stevens KC said the man would never risk the safety of a child and insisted there were other ways the baby could have been hurt.

Judge Robinson asked the jury not to be influenced by prejudice or sympathy, saying they should take a calm, dispassionate view of the evidence while reaching a verdict.