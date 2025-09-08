Jury retires in injured baby case

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man, whose name is suppressed, is accused of injuring with reckless disregard, with an alternative charge of assault in a family relationship.
Judge David Robinson summed up the case on Monday morning after the three week-long trial in the Dunedin District Court.
The Crown alleges the man lost patience with the unsettled baby in 2023, squeezing him and breaking more than a dozen of his ribs and his collarbone.
Defence lawyer Anne Stevens KC said the man would never risk the safety of a child and insisted there were other ways the baby could have been hurt.
Judge Robinson asked the jury not to be influenced by prejudice or sympathy, saying they should take a calm, dispassionate view of the evidence while reaching a verdict.