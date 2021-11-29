Licence suspended after passing police at 141km/h

Photo: ODT files

A man who decided to overtake a police car at 141km/h will not be getting behind the wheel again any time soon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 21-year-old man was stopped after overtaking police on Dunedin's Northern Motorway at 9.15pm on Saturday.

The driver was travelling at 141km/h in a 100km/h area.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and an infringement notice was issued.

A few hours later, police were called to Cashel St in South Dunedin after a "very intoxicated" 21-year-old man punched an Allied Security employee in a random attack.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, received minor bruising to his face.

The alleged attacker was arrested.

Also on Sunday, police were called to Tomahawk Beach after reports of a person on a motorbike harassing sea lions at 4.30pm.

The person left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information was asked to call 105 and quote P048775986.

''It’s a reminder to people on the beaches this summer to stay away from the wildlife,'' Snr Sgt Bond said.

