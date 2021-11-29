Monday, 29 November 2021

Licence suspended after passing police at 141km/h

    By Daisy Hudson
    Photo: ODT files
    A man who decided to overtake a police car at 141km/h will not be getting behind the wheel again any time soon.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 21-year-old man was stopped after overtaking police on Dunedin's Northern Motorway at 9.15pm on Saturday.

    The driver was travelling at 141km/h in a 100km/h area.

    His licence was suspended for 28 days and an infringement notice was issued.

    A few hours later, police were called to Cashel St in South Dunedin after a "very intoxicated" 21-year-old man punched an Allied Security employee in a random attack.

    The victim, a 44-year-old man, received minor bruising to his face.

    The alleged attacker was arrested.

    Also on Sunday, police were called to Tomahawk Beach after reports of a person on a motorbike harassing sea lions at 4.30pm.

    The person left the scene before police arrived.

    Anyone with information was asked to call 105 and quote P048775986.

    ''It’s a reminder to people on the beaches this summer to stay away from the wildlife,'' Snr Sgt Bond said.
     

