Mama Hooch rapists transferred to Otago prison

Brothers Danny Jaz (left), and Roberto Jaz in court during their trial. Photo: NZ Herald

Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz have been transferred to a different prison amid concerns for their safety.

The pair were sentenced to significant prison terms last month after they were convicted of 69 charges between them including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.

The brothers - described repeatedly by police and the sentencing judge as “predatory” - were behind a long-running campaign of drink spiking and sexual assaults at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch and nearby restaurant Venuti.

The bar and restaurant were both owned by their father Michael Jaz.

Danny Jaz, 40, worked as a manager at Mama Hooch and Roberto Jaz, 38, was the chef at Venuti.

Judge Paul Mabey KC sentenced Roberto Jaz to 17 years in prison and his older brother to 16 and a-half years.

Both must serve half of their sentence before they are eligible to appear before the Parole Board.

The convicted sex offenders were being detained at Christchurch Men’s Prison.

But The New Zealand Herald has learned that after sentencing they were transferred to Otago Corrections Facility in Milton.

The Herald understands the transfer was due to concerns for their safety.

In May the Herald revealed Roberto Jaz had been assaulted in prison.

The attack came days after his five-year name suppression order lapsed.

When the siblings were sentenced last month, Danny Jaz sported a black eye and appeared to have a recent nose injury.

The Department of Corrections would not be drawn on the Jaz brothers’ imprisonment.

“Our number one priority is the safety of the public, our staff and prisoners,” a spokesperson said.

“For operational safety and security reasons and due to our obligations under the Privacy Act, we do not comment on the placement of individual prisoners.”

The Herald sought information on Danny Jaz’s visible injuries at the sentencing hearing.

“We have no information to indicate either of these prisoners have been involved in any incidents in recent weeks,” said the spokesperson.