Taser used on driver after pursuit ends in Balclutha

Photo: ODT files

Police had to smash in a car window and taser a driver who allegedly revved his engine at officers, rather than handing himself over, after leading them on a chase across South Otago.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police on patrol spotted a vehicle driving north of Milton on State Highway 1 at 10.25pm yesterday towing a trailer with no tail lights on.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver accelerated away, driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police abandoned pursuit and the vehicle did a U-turn, heading towards Balclutha.

The man continued despite driving over spikes set up in Stoney Creek Rd and finally came to a stop in Lewin St, Balclutha.

The passenger fled the scene, but the 35-year-old driver remained in the vehicle.

He refused to open the car door for police and instead revved his engine at officers threatening to take off again, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police then broke in the driver side window and tasered the man in the car.

Once he was arrested the vehicle was searched. Police located two meth pipes, 7.75 grams of cannabis, a police scanner, bank cards and a wallet with $756 of cash inside.

The man was charged with failing to stop for red and blue lights, aggravated driving, driving without a licence, possession of cannabis and possession of utensils for methamphetamine.

Dunedin driver gives himself up

Meanwhile in Dunedin on Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle in Highcliff Rd, on the Otago Peninsula, at 10.25pm.

However the driver took off from the scene, going about 130kmh in an area with a 50kmh speed limit.

Due to the speed police did not pursue, but, after making some inquiries located the vehicle further down Highcliff Rd where the man stopped and gave himself up.

The 19-year-old was charged with dangerous driving and failure to stop.

He will appear in court at a later date and his vehicle was impounded for six months.

