Man accused of stealing from dairy safe

A man tried to sneak out of a Dunedin Night n’ Day after stealing money from a safe while the workers were distracted, police say.

The 29-year-old man walked into the Caversham convenience store about 10.50pm yesterday and requested some hot food and to withdraw $300 cash, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

While workers were dealing with his order he tried to enter the back room behind the counter, but was told to leave.

As staff continued with his order he again snuck out the back and took three bags of coins from the safe, it is alleged.

Staff caught the man and confronted him, but he left.

He was later found at a Thorn St property, arrested and charged with burglary.

He would appear in the Dunedin District Court today.