A man has been arrested after police found methamphetamine and a makeshift axe in his car.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said officers found the 33-year-old man in a VW Golf in an alleyway off Kitchener St, Dunedin, at 2.25am today.

The car had blacked out plates.

Inside the vehicle police discovered a makeshift axe, cash and 5g of meth.