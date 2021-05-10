Man arrested after pursuit in South Otago

A man has been arrested after he led police on a chase between Dunedin and Balclutha at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said everything kicked off at 3pm on Saturday after a 33-year-old man allegedly committed a robbery and stole a vehicle in Dunedin.

The vehicle was spotted in Green Island, but the driver managed to elude police, he said.

Police then spotted the vehicle as it was heading south towards Milton.

As police spread out around the area, staff in Balclutha responded to reports of a burglary at the Honda motorcycle shop, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

It was later found to be the same suspect, he said.

Police allege the man then forced open the front door and stole a small motorcycle.

Police then followed the man as he headed back towards Dunedin where he failed to stop at police lights, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The man evaded two sets of police road spikes before hitting a third, but continued to drive on the rims of the car, he said.

The offender purposefully rode off the road and into ditch and was later located by a police dog unit, he said.

The man was apprehended and received medical attention for minor injuries sustained while resisting arrest.

He was recorded an excess breath-alcohol level, Snr Sgt Dinnissen.

Police found the Honda motorcycle located in rear of the vehicle.

Police confirmed the man was facing various charges.