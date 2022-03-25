Man arrested after weapons found

A Dunedin man allegedly wielding a knife and a sawn-off shotgun at a house last night is to appear in court.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received reports from a Stafford St property that a 42-year-old man was there with a gun and knife at 6.35pm.

Officers attended and found him in the street.

He was arrested and found to be in possession of two live shotgun rounds.

A search of the property located a sawn-off shotgun in the lounge area.

The man would appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.

