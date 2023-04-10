Man arrested, another sought after shots fired

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired in central Dunedin earlier today, as police continue to search for another man believed involved in the incident.



Police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, were called after three shots were fired in a residential street late this morning.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured during the incident.

"Initial information suggests the incident involved parties known to each other, and at this stage police do not have concerns for the wider public," she said.

Police at the scene of an alleged drive-by shooting at the corner of Manor Place and Melville St on Monday morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Witnesses at the scene, at the intersection of Manor Place and Melville St, said they heard gunshots about 11.10am and saw two men wearing masks.

Police arrived about five minutes later, cordoning off the intersection and taking statements from people.

One witness said he heard three shots and saw a masked man driving a Subaru Legacy. Another masked man came running across the road to the car.

The pair then took off in the Subaru.

Police cordoned off Carroll St, between Melville St and Hope St, while the Armed Offenders Squad worked in the area.

Three shell casings lying in Manor Place, downhill from the roundabout, had road cones placed over them by police, a witness said.

Heavily armed police outside a property in Carroll St this afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Armed police swooped on two areas of the city - a property in Oxford St, South Dunedin, at 11.40am and later one in Carroll St about 3pm, a block away from where the shots were fired.

The men were not found at either property and no items of interest recovered.

However, a police spokeswoman said tonight that a 44-year-old man had been arrested.

He had been charged with discharging a firearm to intimidate and would appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Police were still seeking another person in relation to the incident, she said.

