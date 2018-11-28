Man asked to leave bar before fatal fall

flower_outside_carousel.jpg A single flower outside the entrance to Carousel lounge bar in Dunedin yesterday, where a man died early on Saturday following a fall down the stairs. Photo: Linda Robertson

The man who died in a fall down the stairway entrance of a Dunedin bar had just been asked to leave the bar for "inappropriate behaviour".

Meanwhile, sources close to the investigation said the retired Dunedin man, named yesterday as Dennis Llewellyn Willyams (68), had been released from custody at Dunedin Central police station just hours before he fell down the stairs at Carousel lounge bar in lower Stuart St.

The man died at the scene.

Police yesterday confirmed in a statement he had been in custody earlier in the night, before his death between 3am and 4am.

"Police considered the man was fit to be released."

They would not say why Mr Willyams was in custody, citing concerns for his privacy.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified the man had been in custody before his death, as was "standard procedure,'' the statement said.

A source told the Otago Daily Times Mr Willyams fell down the stairs after he was asked to leave the bar for "inappropriate behaviour'' towards staff.

He was believed to be "sober'' when he was removed from the bar, the source said.

Carousel owner John Devereux said he believed Mr Willyams had fallen down the stairs at the entrance to the bar after its one-way-door policy began at 3am.

He was not a regular at the bar and not known by staff.

The police inquiry into his death concluded it was not suspicious, and the case has been referred to the coroner.

As of last year, Mr Willyams was listed as retired and living in a central Dunedin boarding house.

A second cousin contacted by the newspaper said he knew little of Mr Willyams, other than he had "bounced around a bit'' over the years.

The relative said Mr Willyams was a descendant of Alfred Ernest Willyams, one of 65 miners who perished in the Brunner Mine Disaster on the West Coast in 1896.

Another relative, in Auckland, did not respond to requests for comment.

Dunedin City Council customer and regulatory services group manager Adrian Blair said no action was being taken by the council over the bar's alcohol licence.

"If any action was to be taken in the future in relation to this incident, this would sit with police."

