Man attacks hospital security 'for no reason'

A hospital security guard was attacked by an abusive man wielding an unusual choice of weapon, police say.

There was a ruckus at Dunedin Hospital at 2.45am today when a 31-year-old man arrived at the emergency department and began abusing staff "for no reason", Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He was escorted off the premises by security but continued the verbal tirade.

After being ejected, the man used one of his shoes to strike a security staffer in the head, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with assault and using threatening language, and will appear in court this week.