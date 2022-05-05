Man back in custody hours after release

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man just freed from jail found himself back in custody hours later.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 44-year-old was released from Otago Correctional Facility yesterday.
He jumped from a prison van in Hillside Rd, Dunedin, about 10.30am and proceeded to consume ‘‘an amount’’ of alcohol, Snr Sgt Bond said.
He arrived at a police station about 2.35pm and was ‘‘ranting and raving’’ before following people around.
The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour.