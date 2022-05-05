Thursday, 5 May 2022

Man back in custody hours after release

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man just freed from jail found himself back in custody hours later.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 44-year-old was released from Otago Correctional Facility yesterday. 

    He  jumped from a prison van in Hillside Rd, Dunedin, about 10.30am and proceeded to consume ‘‘an amount’’ of alcohol, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    He arrived at a police station about 2.35pm and was ‘‘ranting and raving’’ before following people around.

    The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

