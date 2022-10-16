Man charged with murder

A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody following a serious assault in Momona, Dunedin yesterday afternoon where another man died.

He has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday 17 October.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and a scene examination was completed today.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2pm yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

They continue to ask that anyone with information that has not already spoken to them, come forward and share that with them.

As the matter is now before the court, and the investigation is in its early stages, there will be no further comment from Police.

Information can be given to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 221015/0688.